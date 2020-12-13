Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $114.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,406,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

