Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.20.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$53.50 on Thursday. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$34.70 and a one year high of C$55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

