Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.86. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

