DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.55 ($42.99).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of DWS stock opened at €33.53 ($39.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.36. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($47.05).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.