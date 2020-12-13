E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.79 ($12.69).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Friday. E.ON SE has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.73.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

