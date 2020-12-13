E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.