Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,288. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

