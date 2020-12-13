Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $981,100 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.