ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Critical Contrast

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Owl Rock Capital and ECN Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 ECN Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus target price of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. ECN Capital has a consensus target price of $6.46, suggesting a potential upside of 37.79%. Given ECN Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECN Capital is more favorable than Owl Rock Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and ECN Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09% ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and ECN Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 6.92 $498.91 million $1.54 8.31 ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than ECN Capital.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats ECN Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products. The company serves banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, and investment funds. ECN Capital Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.