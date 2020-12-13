Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.14.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $61.92 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $67.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,344,570. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Editas Medicine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

