Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $96.00 at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,589,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,418,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

