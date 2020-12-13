Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

