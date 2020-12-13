Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,114,285 shares of company stock worth $125,864,829. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elastic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Elastic by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Elastic by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $141.48 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

