Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.