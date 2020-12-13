Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.00

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. 140166 upped their target price on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 235.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 28.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Endava by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

