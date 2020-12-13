EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

EPR Properties stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

