Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.