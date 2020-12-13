Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

BTI opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.