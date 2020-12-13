Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.20.

TSE DOL opened at C$53.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$16.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.26. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.70 and a 1-year high of C$55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

