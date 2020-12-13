Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60. Newmont has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $86,208.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,827 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Newmont by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

