Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Roche Holding AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roche in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Roche by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

