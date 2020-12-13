Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

ETRN stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 2.31. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

