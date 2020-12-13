Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.80. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 7,246 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 2,522.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.52%.

About Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

