ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Gap Down to $9.57

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $8.60. ERYTECH Pharma shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 2,628 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.23.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

