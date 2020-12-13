Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €33.00 by Warburg Research

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.80 ($36.24).

Shares of EVT opened at €26.35 ($31.00) on Friday. Evotec SE has a 1-year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1-year high of €26.77 ($31.49). The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 286.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.58.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

