eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.05

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.05 and last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 20049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.51 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,602,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,401,285.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,894,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,585,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,009 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 3.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

