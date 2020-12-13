Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 1,592.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Extended Stay America worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,339,000 after buying an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,942,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

