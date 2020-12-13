FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $11.70. FAT Brands shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 27,625 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $94.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide.

