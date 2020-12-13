Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 6,939 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,463,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 941,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. ValuEngine cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

