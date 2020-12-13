Federated Hermes Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at $333,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

