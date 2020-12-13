Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 642.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $15.10 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.71, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

