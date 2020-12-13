Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $84,826,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $32,696,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $27,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $25,132,000.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

XPeng stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

