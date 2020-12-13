Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 554.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $14.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

