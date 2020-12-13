Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Steel by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in United States Steel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 327.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 39,789 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE X opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

