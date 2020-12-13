Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $204.16 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $218.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

