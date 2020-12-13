Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,266 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNST. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $29.49 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

