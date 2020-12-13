Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Welltower by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

