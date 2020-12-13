Financial Analysis: 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) versus Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Computer Task Group and 12 ReTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 2.03% 10.60% 4.43% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Task Group and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $394.17 million 0.25 $4.13 million $0.40 16.43 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.22 -$12.15 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats 12 ReTech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components. In addition, the company offers services for management of mission-critical enterprise IT functions, such as help/service desk; infrastructure maintenance; application management, support and testing; and technical and business monitoring. Further, it recruits, retains, and manages IT talent for its clients. It serves healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, energy, financial services, government, technology, and telecommunication industries. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

