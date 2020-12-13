Financial Survey: DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital -482.84% N/A -199.48% Galp Energia, SGPS -3.32% -2.83% -1.10%

Risk & Volatility

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DXI Capital and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 0 5 5 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXI Capital and Galp Energia, SGPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $950,000.00 0.84 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Galp Energia, SGPS $17.88 billion 0.50 $435.68 million $0.26 20.88

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital.

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats DXI Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,460 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 41,400 hectares of palm oil plantation. Further, the company sources, distributes, and supplies natural gas; produces and markets electricity with an installed capacity of 173 MW of thermal plants and 12 MW of wind power. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

