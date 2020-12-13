Financial Survey: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) vs. Burgundy Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Burgundy Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:BTAQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Burgundy Technology Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.18 $6.23 million $0.50 22.58 Burgundy Technology Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Burgundy Technology Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Burgundy Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Burgundy Technology Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Burgundy Technology Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Burgundy Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Burgundy Technology Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Burgundy Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

