Financial Survey: LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) vs. Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LICT and Spark New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 28.50% N/A N/A Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LICT and Spark New Zealand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $118.38 million 2.97 $26.74 million N/A N/A Spark New Zealand $2.41 billion 2.43 $271.96 million $0.77 20.71

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than LICT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other related services. The company operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 32,045 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) lines; 4,911 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,484 miles of copper cable; and 745 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business and outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

