Financial Survey: SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) & Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) and Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SAExploration alerts:

This table compares SAExploration and Africa Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -7.70% N/A -13.88% Africa Oil N/A -15.18% -12.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SAExploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of SAExploration shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAExploration and Africa Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $255.23 million 0.01 -$25.19 million N/A N/A Africa Oil N/A N/A -$156.77 million N/A N/A

SAExploration has higher revenue and earnings than Africa Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SAExploration and Africa Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Africa Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

SAExploration has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Africa Oil has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAExploration beats Africa Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 27, 2020, SAExploration Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.