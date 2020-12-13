First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) & Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Critical Review

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $308.70 million 3.09 $92.05 million $3.10 10.75 Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 1.87 $1.79 billion $3.84 9.21

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 24.81% 8.36% 1.09% Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Citizens Financial Group 1 4 10 0 2.60

First Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.46%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats First Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 135 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

