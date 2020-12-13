Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $448,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,118,130 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $655,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,991 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 36,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average of $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

