Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 6.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 2,234,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,856,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

