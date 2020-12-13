FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. FMC posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.43 on Friday. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

