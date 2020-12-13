Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

FL opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 153,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $5,949,351.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,601,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,076,390 and have sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 12.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 423,017 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

