Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FSUGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CSFB upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortescue Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

