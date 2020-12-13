Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Shares Gap Up to $11.73

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.73, but opened at $15.27. Forum Merger III shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 254,263 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at $10,935,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at $5,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger III Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIII)

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

