Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Shares Gap Up to $44.00

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.00, but opened at $46.50. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 2,137,315 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £149.20 million and a PE ratio of -11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65.

In other news, insider Ian Barlow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

About Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

